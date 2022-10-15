For the second time this month, St George Illawarra half Jayden Sullivan is said to have requested a release from Kogarah as he searches for greater opportunities elsewhere.

Sullivan was reported to have lodged a transfer request shortly after the Dragons confirmed a new two-year deal for senior playmaker Ben Hunt, a club decision that spelt further selection frustration for Sullivan.

The 21-year-old is understood to have requested an exit from the Red V in favour of landing at the Bulldogs, hoping to cut ties with the Dragons and end his contract three years early.

While knowing the request was incoming, the Dragons knocked back Sullivan's initial request, with a second plea transpiring this week.

According to The Daily Telegraph, St George Illawarra chiefs were again informed of Sullivan's request on Friday, with the Wollongong product said to be enduring a toll on his mental health given the uncertainty around his playing future.

Hoping to secure a leading halfback role, Sullivan has looked to the exit in hope of donning the No.7 jumper at NRL level after managing just the sole appearance starting in the halves this year.

Sullivan played nine games in 2022, seven of which came off the interchange, while another was positioned at hooker.

Sullivan isn't the only disgruntled Dragons youngster looking elsewhere this off-season, with Tyrell Sloan also requesting a move.

“It is unfortunate that we have had formal release requests from two of our young players in Tyrell Sloan and Jayden Sullivan,” Dragons chief executive Ryan Webb wrote in a letter to members this week.

“From a club perspective, we do not want to release either of these young men as the club has put years of resources towards the development of them both and see them as playing large roles in our future.

“At the crux of this they are both seeking more consistent first grade exposure while, as a football club, we must balance player development with the need to win and these two aims don't always perfectly align.”

Sloan is contracted to the Dragons until the end of the 2024 season, meaning both he and Sullivan are unable to discuss their futures with rival clubs.