Winger Mikaele Ravalawa has re-resigned with the St George Illawarra Dragons for a further three years, tying him to the club until the end of 2023.

Ravalawa has scored 14 tries from 23 NRL appearances after joining the Dragon last season. He is the club’s equal leading try-scorer in 2020.

“I’m very happy to be re-signing with the club,” Ravalawa told dragons.com.au.

“It’s so good living down in the Wollongong area and I’m very comfortable with my decision.

“I’m super excited to go around with the Dragons again and spend further time with the boys here. I have built great relationships at the club, which can be tough to do sometimes being from Fiji.

“I know I am still improving as a player too. Last weekend I made a few errors under the high ball but I know I can be better. I’ll be doing my best to make the team happy every time I play.”

Dragons’ Director of Rugby League Pathways and List Management Ian Millward said there was great interest in the 22-year-old from rival clubs.

“We are rapt that Mika and his partner has shown faith in the Dragons as there was plenty of competition looking to secure his services,” Millward told dragons.com.au.

“Mika is very powerful and very strong, and someone who has made great in-roads in his training, performance and the way he’s earned the respect of the playing squad and our staff.

“When we first signed him we knew we wanted him to be a long-term Dragon. As he continues to evolve as a player we are confident Mika will be one of the better Fijian players to have played numerous seasons in the NRL.

Dragons CEO Ryan Webb said the signing of Ravalawa was a step in the right direction for the club.

“Mikaele’s commitment to the Red V is another positive step for St George Illawarra and follows the recent extension of Adam Clube,” Webb told dragons.com.au.

“We’re excited by what lies ahead for our club.”