The St George Illawarra Dragons are reportedly ready to hand out a pair of debutants in Round 1 if Blake Lawrie and Jacob Liddle don't pass fit.

The duo are both racing the clock to play in the Red V's Round 1 clash againt the Gold Coast Titans, which takes place next Saturday night in the south east corner of Queensland.

News Corp are reporting that Liddle, who has a hamstring complaint, is the more likely od the duo to play, while Lawrie is considered touch and go to play in Round 1 with a rib injury.

Lawrie's potential absence from the clash against the Gold Coast would be a major blow to the club as they begin life under Shane Flanagan, but it's understood Viliami Fifita is on standby to come into the side.

The impressive young prop arrived at the Red V after playing for the Manly Sea Eagles until the middle of last season. In a strange mid-season transfer, he and Alec Tuitavake both moved from Manly to the Dragons, with veteran prop Aaron Woods (who is now only on a supplementary deal) going the other way.

Fifita's debut could be joined by a debut for Jesse Marschke, who would come off the bench if Liddle fails to pass fit.

Marschke, last year's NSW Cup five-eighth of the year, joined the Dragons late in the off-season from the North Sydney Bears after Ronald Volkman's contract was never registered owing to a shoulder injury.

The five-eighth can also fill in at hooker and would slot in as the back-up dummy half to Connor Muhleisen, who made his NRL debut late in the 2023 season.

Muhleisen is still on a development deal at the joint-venture but is rated extremely highly and has impressed in reserve grade.

The Dragons tackle the Titans at CBus Super Stadium on Saturday evening, with kick-off set for 7:35pm (AEDT). Teams will be named at 4pm (AEDT) on Tuesday.