Tigers great Steve Roach believes father time has caught up to St George Illawarra Dragons veteran James Graham.

Speaking on The Matty Johns podcast, Roach praised the 34-year old for a great career but believes it might be time to hang up the boots.

“James Graham is a great, great player, but honestly he is gone in my opinion,” Roach said on The Matty Johns podcast

“He has been a great player tough as nails. He has played 400 games and I loved him a few years ago in the grand final.

“I watched him on the weekend and it happens to everyone, but you don’t realise it yourself until someone taps you on the shoulder and says you’ve lost your legs.”

Roach added that Graham’s move back to lock shows he no longer has the running power to play up front.

“He’s been a great player don’t get me wrong,” Roach said.

“But I’ve just been watching him and there is a reason why they move you back to lock forward too, rather than being up front and a play one front-rower.

“He’s a clean up merchant and reads the play well, but I’ve just watched him in the rucks and getting into position and sometimes your legs go.”

Matty Johns recalled when he knew his body couldn’t do the things he wanted to do anymore and it was time to call time.

“It’s terrible at that point of your career” Johns said.

“I remember a point late in my career and I was pulling hamstrings and getting soft tissue injuries and it used to get to the point where when a gap would open I would go, oh no.

“Number one you couldn’t get through it and number two if you did get through it you were going to pull something.”