The Dragons are set to let go of high-profile assistant Shane Flanagan, as the club begins a major clean-out in preparation for the 2021 season, per The Sydney Morning Herald.

Flanagan is seen as one of the league’s next head coaches when his ban ends at the conclusion of next year, with the premiership coach now set to take his services elsewhere.

The Dragons assistant will leave the club following the appointment of Anthony Griffin for the head coaching gig, with interim coach Dean Young also in doubt to remain with the club under Griffin’s reign.

“I was a little bit disappointed I missed out because I thought I interviewed well and gave it my best shot, but I can understand the club’s decision going with more experience,” Young said.

“Anthony Griffin has been at two big clubs before and he has a winning percentage of around 55 per cent. I can fully understand the club’s decision to go that way.”

Young is set to make a decision on his coaching future in the coming weeks, stating there’s no hard feelings losing out to Griffin.

“I think he’s going to do a great job,” Young said. “He’s a great person, he’s got a lot of experience.

“I think his time out of the game will make him a better coach. He would have reviewed what he did at the Broncos and Penrith. As a coach you learn every day and every year and I’m sure he’s ready for the opportunity to turn this club around and turn it into a force again. I really hope he does.

“I’m in the coaching game for the long haul. I’m only 36 and I’ve been an assistant coach for six years. I’ve still got a lot to learn, as are probably head coaches that are 50 years of age. Where my journey goes I’m not too sure.”

Flanagan would have remained with St George if Young was to be appointed as Paul McGregor’s permanent successor, but will now look for labour with a rival club.

The league denied any chances of changing the conditions of Flanagan’s ban for discussing with Cronulla representatives during the peptides suspension.

The Sharks will have a decision to make in regard to John Morris, with his contract ending on the Shire next season, with an option to reunite with their premiership winning coach in Flanagan.

The Sharks will be hoping 2021 could see a third consecutive finals appearance with Morris at the helm, as Cronulla look to secure a top eight placing in 2020.

Dragons high-performance manager Nathan Pickworth is also set to leave the club as St George prepare for a new era under Griffin.