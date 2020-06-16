Dragons star Jack de Belin could be playing first grade “straight away” in the coming weeks, reports Sydney Morning Herald’s Andrew Wesbter.

De Belin will appear in court next Monday and will push to have his aggravated sexual assault charges dropped which will immediately make him available for selection.

“Jack de Belin is back in Wollongong district court on Monday on those aggravated sexual assault charges,” Webster stated on Channel Nine’s 100% Footy.

“His legal team will try and get those charges dismissed as they have done earlier this year, otherwise it will go to trial later in the year.”

“If those charges do get dismissed, I wouldn’t be surprised to see Jack de Belin back in the 17 straight away.”

“He’s $595,000 dollars on their cap. They’ve been saying out of the Dragons that best forward at training is Jack de Belin, he just hasn’t been able to play. It’s a pretty big day for Jack and the Dragons next Monday.”

Also speaking on 100% Footy, Phil Gould, who conducted an internal review of the Dragons last year, backed McInnes’ claim of no division and said the talk of the division is coming from outside the club.

“I actually raised it with every player there,” Gould said.

“I can say this, not one player blamed Jack de Belin’s absence or what happened to Jack de Belin for their performances. That was coming from outside the club, not within the club.

“They love having him there at training. They love the fact that he’s there. They think it’s good for him to be there and good for them to see him be good there.”