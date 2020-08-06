Dragons star Paul Vaughan has breached COVID protocols after getting caught out using a fake name at a cafe this morning, reports Nine News’ Danny Weidler.

He is likely to be stood down from tonight’s clash with the Roosters at WIN Stadium.

The Dragons have since confirmed Vaughan’s breach of the biosecurity protocols in a statement on the club website.

“St George Illawarra have confirmed Dragons front-rower Paul Vaughan broke the NRL’s Covid-19 biosecurity measures on Thursday morning,” it read.

“The Dragons are disappointed with Vaughan’s conduct and are working with the NRL and “Project Apollo to determine his availability for the Dragons’ Round 13 clash against the Sydney Roosters.”

The NRL has been informed and are now investigating the matter.

It comes hours after it was revealed that Souths coach Wayne Bennett had lunch at an Italian restaurant Grappa in Leichhardt yesterday to breach protocols.

“I went for lunch yesterday at Grappa, I did. I didn’t think it was a breach … If I knew it was a breach I wouldn’t have done it. I went with my partner who I live with, had some lunch and that was it,” he told reporters after Rabbitohs training on Thursday.