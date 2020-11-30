St George Illawarra player Jack de Belin could be forced to wait another nine months as a result of a hung jury for his sexual assault trial on Monday, per Fox Sports.

Follow two days in Wollongong Local Court, the jury was discharged after it could not reach a decision on the allegations that de Belin and co-accused friend Callan Sinclair raped a 19-year-old woman.

After much deliberation, the jury remained deadlocked for their verdict and were unable to reach a decision after considering a majority decision.

Mr de Belin and Mr Sinclair will either face a retrial or the Director of Public Prosecutions could opt not to pursue the charges.

The pair face a potentially lengthy wait for a second trial due to a COVID-19-related backlog and that the Wollongong Court would not have time for a three-week trial until August next year.

However, Judge Andrew Haesler believed waiting that long would be unreasonable and said that the accused deserved a prompt trial, even suggesting the trial could be moved to Sydney.

St George Illawarra released the following statement following the trial:

The Jack de Belin court matter did not reach a verdict as a result of a hung jury in Wollongong Local Court on Monday.

The consequential next steps concerning the matter are yet to be established.

De Belin remains subject to the NRL’s no-fault stand down policy.

The Dragons will continue to provide the necessary welfare support to de Belin and his family.

The club will make no further comment at this stage.