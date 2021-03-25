Dragons skipper Ben Hunt has admitted he would consider a return to Queensland to play for Brisbane’s potential second team, as reported by The Daily Telegraph.

The NRL will by mid-year decide whether or not to expand the league to 17 teams for 2023 or 2024, with a second team in Brisbane in the mix.

Hunt has taken up an option on the final year of his deal with the Dragons, tying him to the Red V until the end of the 2023 season.

Hunt told The Daily Telegraph he would be open to finishing his NRL career with a second Brisbane team when he becomes a free agent.

“I loved my time living in Brisbane and loved the city and enjoyed my time at the Broncos.

“Depending on where the club is and who is going to get the licence, I would be more than happy to consider coming back. I wouldn’t close the book on that at all.

“I have an option for another year (in 2023) and I took that up, so I’m committed to the Dragons for 2023, but I’d be available the following year. Maybe I’ll give the second Brisbane team one year to get going and I could come in after that.”

Hunt is coming off a strong performance against the Cowboys last week in the 13-16 Dragons win.

He will be 34 at the end of his current deal in 2024, and it could be a homecoming of sorts, having made his NRL debut for the Broncos in 2009 where he played 187 first-grade games.

Hunt made the move to the Dragons at the end of 2017 and has made 67 appearances for them.

Asked where a second Brisbane would best be suited, Hunt said: “The most commonsense spot for me is Redcliffe. I don’t know the ins and outs of it (the expansion battle) but Redcliffe is the biggest one for me.”

The Dragons face the Sea Eagles at 6pm today at WIN Stadium AEDT.