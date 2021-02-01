Dragons skipper Cameron McInnes is set to join the Cronulla Sharks.

As reported by The Daily Telegraph’s David Riccio and Phil Rothfield, the 27-year old will sign a four-year deal with Cronulla worth around $2 million.

The off-contract McInnes’ future has been of much conjecture in recent times, with the Dragons looking to pry Broncos hooker Andrew McCullough.

McInnes has played 130 NRL games since making his first-grade debut in 2014, originally crossing from South Sydney at the end of 2016.

He will inform his teammates of his intention to sign with the arch rivals.

MORE TO COME.