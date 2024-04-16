Shane Flanagan has looked to the open market and signed a New Zealand and Samoan international representative, effective immediately.

Flanagan has previously revealed that he is hoping to add another hooker or half to the St George Illawarra Dragons roster due to their lack of depth in the two positions.

At the moment, Kyle Flanagan, Ben Hunt and Jesse Marschke are their only halves players, whilst they only have two hooker options in Jacob Liddle and Connor Muhleisen - meaning if they received multiple injuries, they would have very little coverage.

However, they have since looked to the open market, with the Dragons signing Fa'amanu Brown for the remainder of the season who will join effective immediately.

The club also confirmed that his contract will include a club option for the 2025 NRL season.

“It's great to be able to pick up a player of Nu's calibre at this stage of the season,” said Dragons coach Shane Flanagan.

“I worked with Nu for several years at the Sharks and was always impressed by his work ethic and versatility.

“He can play hooker, in the halves or in the forwards if required and will add plenty of value and experience to our squad for at least the rest of this season.”

His arrival to the club comes after he was granted an immediate release from Hull FC in the Super League for personal reasons and has since returned to Australia.

Brown can play either in the halves or at hooker and will likely slot straight into the starting 17 once his services are confirmed.

Beginning his career with the Cronulla Sharks in 2014, he spent time at the Canterbury Bulldogs, Wests Tigers, and most recently, the Newcastle Knights, playing 56 NRL games.

His career also saw him represent Samoa eight times and the New Zealand Kiwis (three games in 2023) in the recent Pacific Championships, which they won, defeating Australia in the Final.