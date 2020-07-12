St George Illawarra have signed Penrith back-rower Kaide Ellis for the rest of the season.

Ellis replaces James Graham who decided to end his career back in England.

The 23-year-old is expected to link up with his new teammates on Monday and could be considered for selection for the clash against the Bulldogs on Saturday.

Ellis has not featured for the Panthers this season and is out of contract at the end of the 2020 campaign.

Since debuting in 2018, the back-rower has played 10 games but has not featured since round 10 last season.

The Dragons could be set to lose another player as Tim Lafai is expected to make an immediate switch to the Bulldogs.