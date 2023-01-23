The St George Illawarra Dragons are reportedly set to receive a double boost, with Jayden Sullivan and Cody Ramsey both seemingly ahead of schedule on their recoveries.

Sullivan, who will likely start the 2023 NRL season in the number six jersey following the no-fault stand-down of teammate Talatau Amone, injured his hamstring at training last week.

It was reported at one point that he would be racing the clock to be fit for Round 1, but the coaching staff are now apparently confident he will be fit for the first trial of the year against St Helens in Wollongong.

The Dragons other trial will be played the following week against the South Sydney Rabbitohs for the Charity Shield in Mudgee.

The news comes after he was spotted running freely at training on Monday.

Young fullback Cody Ramsey was also pictured at training on Monday. While he is not ready to return in any capacity yet, he was reportedly giving the trainers a hand running the session for his teammate.

TRAINING UPDATE Bud was running freely today, the injury is not that bad and is on track to play the first trial

Cody is back, not training but giving the trainers an extra set of hands.

Woodsy was also on the sideline with a limited schedule. Thanks to Steven Bates for the news pic.twitter.com/qo8WXxe07Y — Red V Podcast (@RedVPodcast1) January 23, 2023

Ramsey was hospitalized in November last year with a unique condition called ulcerative colitis – a severe inflammation of the bowel and digestive tract that can create unbearable pain and can sometimes require surgery.

The Dragons have refused to put a timeline on Ramsey's return from injury, but some have suggested he will be lucky to take to the field in first-grade this year.

His appearance at training will be seen as a positive step in the right direction for the Red V however, although he is no closer to having a date of returning to training.

The fullback was a breakout star in a dire season for the Dragons last year, owning the number one jersey during the second half of the campaign, however, it will likely be transferred back to Tyrell Sloan for the start of 2023 as the youngster receives another opportunity to make his mark at NRL level.

The Dragons have a bye in Round 1, further boosting Sullivan's chances of being fit for the first game of the season.