Details of a long-term extension between Super League club St Helens and English star Jack Welsby have emerged, dampening any hope from interested NRL clubs to acquire the international talent.

Welsby's 2025 expiring contract left NRL clubs circling the stand-in England Test captain, with St George Illawarra revealed to be among the sides preparing a move for the 22-year-old for when his deal reached its cessation.

However, according to News Corp, Welsby is understood to have inked a three-year contract extension with St Helens that will see the impressive fullback remain with the Saints until the end of 2028.

The re-signing will only delay any potential move to the NRL for Welsby, with Australian clubs now needing to cough up sizeable transfer fees or be involved in player swap deals to lure the Englishman given details of the new contract do not include out clauses.

Welsby's reported extension is a major boost for the successful St Helens but comes as a blow for the Dragons, who, alongside one other unnamed NRL club, were set to heavily target the emerging star.

Making his international debut at last year's World Cup, Welsby instantly put his name up in lights with a pair of assists and a try in his maiden appearance for England against Samoa.

His efforts against Penrith earlier this year for the Saints in their World Cup Challenge win would spark discussions of interest from NRL clubs in his services given his starring performance against the competition's reigning premiers.