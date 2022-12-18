The St George Illawarra Dragons have responded to an incident at a training camp on the New South Wales south coast this week.

Footage on social media showed star duo centre Zac Lomax and five-eighth Talatau Amone involved in a confrontation during thecamp at Mollymook.

The playing group had to then separate the duo, with reports suggesting Lomax taking exception to a big hit was the reason behind the scuffle.

However, speaking to The Sydney Morning Herald, club CEO Ryan Webb revealed he was in attendance at the session and that the passion was "what you want to see", while also confirming the remainder of the session passed without incident.

“I was there, I watched the session, and I'd put it down to nothing more than the boys showing some competitive fire, which is what you want to see from the boys, if I'm being honest,” Webb told the publication.

“It bubbled over, two young guys got a bit over-zealous, everyone separated them, they kept training for another half hour and everyone was mates afterwards.”

The Dragons are preparing for a 2023 season where results must turn around.

Finishing in the bottom eight over the last two seasons, Anthony Griffin's contract expires at the end of the season after the club bafflingly took up their option to keep him at the joint venture for the season ahead before a ball had been kicked in 2022.

Despite the poor run of results, CEO Webb said the club is happy.

“I actually can't recall seeing this place so happy - it's the complete opposite to being an unhappy camp,” Webb said.

The Dragons will enjoy a week longer on their pre-season than all other clubs with a Round 1 bye, before taking on the Gold Coast Titans to launch their season in Round 2.