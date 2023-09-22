The St George Illawarra Dragons are reportedly in talks to keep two of their off-contract players at the club ahead of next season.

This news comes after incoming coach Shane Flanagan has made a number of player changes in the hopes of improving their position on the ladder for the 2024 season.

As reported by News Corp, the Dragons are set to offer hooker Connor Muhleisen and second rower Billy Burns new contract extensions to keep them at the club for the 2024 season.

Contracted as a junior coming up through the club's pathways system, Muhleisen made his NRL debut this season in Round 22 against the Manly Sea Eagles.

A player for the future, he is likely to play a one-two punch with Jacob Liddle or be the former Tigers' backup once veteran Queensland and Kangaroos star Ben Hunt leaves the club at the end of his current contract or decides to retire.

Playing 20 games in the NSW Cup this season, he provided three try assists, one line-break assist, scored two tries and made 588 total tackles at a 95.3 per cent efficiency.

The club are also set to offer forward Billy Burns a new contract. Burns has been with the club since joining from the Penrith Panthers in 2021 and has gone on to appear in 29 NRL games in three years.

Having only played 12 games in Dragons' colours this season, he will be hoping to receive more game time under incoming coach Shane Flanagan.

“I was a fan of the club growing up, so to stick with the Red V for another season is exciting. If I'd told my younger self he'd be a Dragon when he grew up, he wouldn't believe me. It makes me very happy,” Burns said when signing an extension last season.

“2022 was a disjointed campaign for me so I'm under no illusions, I have plenty of areas to work on as a player throughout pre-season and next year."