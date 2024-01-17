The St George Illawarra Dragons are reportedly interested in two forwards from the North Queensland Cowboys for the 2025 season.

As both Heilum Luki and Kulikefu Finefeuiaki remain off-contract at the end of the season, the Dragons are reportedly in discussions with the two players for the 2025 NRL season, according to The Sydney Morning Herald.

Luki has a player option for the 2025 season but could opt for a move away from Townsville and sign on with a new club from the cessation of next season.

He also reportedly toured the facilities late last year in December at the St George Illawarra Dragons in Wollongong, per SMH.

The 22-year-old is consistently rated as one of the best young players in the game but has yet to reach his full potential after being hampered by injuries and selection issues in Townsville, who have had an abundance of second-rowers across his career.

Despite that, he has managed 38 NRL appearances, scoring ten tries and impressing when given the opportunity to perform on the field.

The Dragons are also interested in teenage sensation Kulikefu Finefeuiaki, who is able to discuss his future with interested rivals as he is yet to confirm his future beyond the 2024 season.

Already widely regarded as one of the best young edge forwards in the game, the 19-year-old made his debut at the Cowboys in the middle of the 2023 season and was upgraded from a development contract to a full-time contract in April.

His 12 games coming between Round 10 and the end of the season saw the second-rower become an important part of Todd Payten's side, although his spot isn't guaranteed moving forward.

Previously, it was reported by News Corp that the Cowboys are hoping to retain his services, whilst The Dolphins have also entered the race and are interested in his services.

Both clubs could yet be joined by others in the race for the young second-rower, and it will drive his asking price through the roof.

It's reported that those clubs potentially in pursuit are talking of a figure at around $600,000 per year, which will be a tough pill to swallow on the Cowboys' salary cap if they do fight to keep the 19-year-old.