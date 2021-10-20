George Burgess has escaped without a conviction after fronting court on Tuesday over a road rage incident.

According to The Daily Telegraph Burgess confessed to reaching into a cement truck and throwing the driver's phone during the incident.

He pled guilty, but left Wollongong Local Court without a conviction. The incident occurred on August 23.

Burgess was originally charged with malicious damage after the incident was reported to police.

It's understood Burgess had been stuck in traffic, before the cement truck driver attempted to film Burgess on his phone.

Burgess then asked the driver what the problem was. It's understood Burgess wasn't driving erratically but was using his phone as a GPS while driving. Burgess then asked the cement truck driver to delete the footage, and, upon refusal, damaged the phone beyond repair.

It's understood Burgess paid compensation for the phone and apologised for his actions following the incident.

The report suggests Burgess has been sentenced to a conditional release order without a conviction, essentially meaning he must display good behaviour for 12 months.

Burgess, who returned to England following his first stint in the NRL, but only played a handful of games before being unable to play due to serious injury, will return to the field this season in Australia with the Dragons.

The prop, who made a name for himself with the Rabbitohs and has also represented England, is likely to be a bench option for the Dragons in 2022, sitting behind the likes of Blake Lawrie, Josh McGuire and fellow new recruit Francis Molo.

He will commence training with the Red V in November.