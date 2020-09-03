The St George Illawarra Dragons have revealed that stood down star Jack De Belin is guaranteed a roster spot in 2021 pending the result of his court trial.

The forward goes to trial in November for his alleged sexual assault case from December 2018.

Despite being stood down under the NRL’s no fault stand down policy, De Belin has remained on the club’s list and has now “agreed in principle” to re-sign.

The Dragons released the following statement on Wednesday night regarding De Belin’s future.

“The Dragons can confirm that de Belin has agreed in principle to re-sign with the Dragons beyond the 2020 season, pending the outcome of his imminent court matter,” the statement reads.

“The terms of de Belin’s contract will remain confidential while the matter remains before the court.”

De Belin has drawn interest from the New Zealand Warriors and rival clubs during the legal process.