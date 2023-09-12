St George Illawarra Dragons NRLW star hooker Renee Targett has officially announced her retirement from rugby league, deciding to hang up the boots.

One of only a few Dragons players to return to the club for the 2023 season, the 28-year-old has been invaluable to the team as a leader and one of the most experienced players on the roster.

Initially joining the club in 2021, Targett transitioned to the sport of rugby league and the NRLW after playing as a safety for the Australian women's gridiron team.

Ending her career at the end of the current season, she has been a part of the NSW Blues squads in both 2021 and 2022 and has also represented the Philippines on the international stage.

This season, she has made five appearances for the Red V, making 90 tackles at 93.8 per cent efficiency and running a total of 165 metres, averaging 33 per game.

Targett will play her final game this weekend against the Brisbane Broncos at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium at 20:10 AEST.

“We just need to get out there and play the footy we know we can play,” she told NRL.com.

“We've come a long way this season – we've got a young side that's come into a NRLW season that just as physical as in the past but much, much faster.

“The fitness levels are sky high with everyone putting effort on top of effort. We have to keep turning up and I know we can.”