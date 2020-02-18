Dragons coach Paul McGregor has named a 27-man squad for their trial against the Newcastle Knights at No. 1 Sportsground, Maitland on Saturday.
“Our success on the field in Perth was a really pleasing way to commence our pre-season trials,” McGregor said on the club website.
“The weekend will present several players – particularly those who have just participated in their maiden NRL pre-season – a fantastic opportunity to showcase their talent against Newcastle.
“We will also see several regulars for the first time in 2020, which should prove further excitement for Red V members and fans.”
Dragons Squad
Euan Aitken
Eddie Blacker
Adam Clune
Mathew Feagai
Max Feagai
Jackson Ford
Tyson Frizell
Luke Gale
James Graham
Ben Hunt
Jacob Host
Tim Lafai
Blake Lawrie
Hayden Lomax
Zac Lomax
Joe Lovodua
Corey Norman
Jordan Pereira
Mikaele Ravalawa
Jason Saab
Tristan Sailor
Shaun Sauni-Esau
Tariq Sims
Jayden Sullivan
Paul Vaughan
Brayden Wiliame
Tyran Wishart.