Dragons coach Paul McGregor has named a 27-man squad for their trial against the Newcastle Knights at No. 1 Sportsground, Maitland on Saturday.

“Our success on the field in Perth was a really pleasing way to commence our pre-season trials,” McGregor said on the club website.

“The weekend will present several players – particularly those who have just participated in their maiden NRL pre-season – a fantastic opportunity to showcase their talent against Newcastle.

“We will also see several regulars for the first time in 2020, which should prove further excitement for Red V members and fans.”

Dragons Squad

Euan Aitken

Eddie Blacker

Adam Clune

Mathew Feagai

Max Feagai

Jackson Ford

Tyson Frizell

Luke Gale

James Graham

Ben Hunt

Jacob Host

Tim Lafai

Blake Lawrie

Hayden Lomax

Zac Lomax

Joe Lovodua

Corey Norman

Jordan Pereira

Mikaele Ravalawa

Jason Saab

Tristan Sailor

Shaun Sauni-Esau

Tariq Sims

Jayden Sullivan

Paul Vaughan

Brayden Wiliame

Tyran Wishart.