St George Illawarra have announced Cameron McInnes as their new skipper.
The hooker takes over from Gareth Widdop following his departure to English club Warrington Wolves.
At 25 years old, McInnes becomes the second-youngest captain in club history.
“It’s a huge honour to be named captain of the St George Illawarra Dragons. It was an unbelievable feeling when I was told I would be the captain,” McInnes told dragons.com.au.
“This club has a great fan base and following so to be their captain is a huge responsibility. I’m focused and plan on upholding the club’s legacy and doing everyone proud.
“It’s a challenge I’m looking forward to. There’s plenty of great people at this club who will help me along the way, which is great as I have plenty of learning and growth as a player to come.”
Dragons coach Paul McGregor said McInnes personifies the club’s values.
“Cameron demonstrates, drives and reinforces what is acceptable and not acceptable in our club’s behaviour and standards. His ability to play through pain and fatigue is as good as anyone I have coached,” McGregor said.
“Cameron plays with passion, he’s gritty and he’s a trustworthy liaison between the staff and players. He’s been our most consistent player over the past three years which was really important when it came to deciding the leader of the club.”
Good choice but were there any other options ?
Even if there were other options I believe Cam is the perfect choice
He tries hard and has a good head on his shoulders as was evident when he left that cesspool..
When did he leave the Roosters ?
@brisbanebunny…..In response to your first post, I think Tyson Frizzel was the other options being considered, but outside of him & McInnes I don;t think there was anyone suitable.
@TheMole52…..How were the Rabbitohs gifted a premiership in 2014? In my opinion they thoroughly deserved the premiership and I clearly remember the performance of Sam Burgess that day and the emotion after the game. If that wasn’t enough to put a lump in your throat, I don’t know what is.
Even if Souths have the most wooden spoons, it’s nothing compared to having won the most premierships don’t you think?
Fair enough budgie I didn’t think of him. You’re right Mcinnes is the best suited for the role.
n for the article, good choice, solid player unfortunately was stuck behind Cookie.. wish him well…