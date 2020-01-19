St George Illawarra have announced Cameron McInnes as their new skipper.

The hooker takes over from Gareth Widdop following his departure to English club Warrington Wolves.

At 25 years old, McInnes becomes the second-youngest captain in club history.

“It’s a huge honour to be named captain of the St George Illawarra Dragons. It was an unbelievable feeling when I was told I would be the captain,” McInnes told dragons.com.au.

“This club has a great fan base and following so to be their captain is a huge responsibility. I’m focused and plan on upholding the club’s legacy and doing everyone proud.

“It’s a challenge I’m looking forward to. There’s plenty of great people at this club who will help me along the way, which is great as I have plenty of learning and growth as a player to come.”

Dragons coach Paul McGregor said McInnes personifies the club’s values.

“Cameron demonstrates, drives and reinforces what is acceptable and not acceptable in our club’s behaviour and standards. His ability to play through pain and fatigue is as good as anyone I have coached,” McGregor said.

“Cameron plays with passion, he’s gritty and he’s a trustworthy liaison between the staff and players. He’s been our most consistent player over the past three years which was really important when it came to deciding the leader of the club.”