The St George Illawarra Dragons have capped a horror week of missed signings in the market, inking rising half Ronald Volkman to a one-year deal with an immediate start date.

Volkman, 21, made his first-grade debut for the resurgent New Zealand Warriors in 2022, eventually ending his time in Aotearoa with five NRL games to his name.

And while the youngster's signature may be seen as a consilation for disconsolate Dragons fans, Volkman fills a need in the centre of the park, especially after Talatau Amone was deregistered by the league after the fellow 21-year-old was found guilty of greivous bodily harm of a roofing contractor.

Volkman's signature was snared by the Dragons at the end of a week in which the Red V missed out on signing fellow ex-Warrior Addin Fonua-Blake (Cronulla) and Tom Dearden (North Queensland).

The Dragons are still said to be chasing fellow Cowboys Heilum Luki and Kulikefu Finefeuiaki ahead of head coach Shane Flanagan's first season at the helm.

News of Volkman's choice to return across the Tasman was first broken by The Daily Telegraph, with the Cabramatta junior making tracks home to the Harbour City.

Volkman had previously been on the Sydney Roosters books for the 2021 NRL season before being released in May of 2022, with the playmaker biding his time at NSW Cup level with the North Sydney Bears.

Across his trio of top-grade starts for the Warriors in 2023, Volkman racked up a total of 92 run metres, three tackle breaks and crossed the chalk against Canterbury in Round 11.