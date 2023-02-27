It won't be officially revealed until next Tuesday after starting the 2023 NRL season with a bye, but it appears Jayden Sullivan has won the race for the St George Illawarra Dragons' vacant number six jersey.

Sullivan was the likely contender to slot into the jumper for 2023 after Talatau Amone became subject to the NRL's no-fault stand-down policy for an alleged off-field incident.

Amone had a breakout season in the halves alongside Ben Hunt last season despite the Dragons' struggles, with the joint venture missing the finals by a substantial distance.

Sullivan was initially seen as the likely player to take over the number six jersey this season, although it's unclear how he and Hunt's styles will clash, with both playing more traditional halfback roles in their preferred styles.

It was that, combined with an experience factor, that seemingly brought Jack Bird into the fray to start in the six, however, with both players suffering injuries during the pre-season, Bird told the media that it would be Sullivan who starts the year alongside Hunt for the Dragons, with the utility instead to play at lock forward.

"I trained at five-eighth, then I hurt my knee and got dropped from there before I even played a game," Bird said.

"I think I'll be in 13. Hopefully that's where I will stay the whole season.

"I am fine with that call. I knew it was only going to be temporary at five-eighth. I didn't expect to play there the whole season.

"I obviously want clarity around what position I will play. I was saying to Hook (Griffin) I don't want to go there for three weeks and then all of a sudden move back to lock.

"I would rather stay in one position and try and be the best in that one position I can be."

Bird has suffered throughout his career from being thrown around the park, with the former New South Wales State of Origin representative able to play fullback, centre, five-eighth, second-row or lock, making him one of the NRL's most valuable players.

He spent a bulk of last year on the edge, but also spent some time at lock, with Bird overcoming previous injury worries to turn into one of the best players for his junior club.

Bird was originally destined to be a Dragon at the start of his career, before spending time with the Cronulla Sharks in search of an opportunity, and ultimately, the Brisbane Broncos, where he struggled to hit any great heights.

Sullivan coming into five-eighth paints an intriguing dynamic in the spine for the Dragons.

Sullivan, Amone and Tyrell Sloan, who will start at fullback as Cody Ramsey battles illness were all part of the 2019 SG Ball Cup team who won the premiership, with the grand final taken out against a Manly Sea Eagles team featuring Josh Schuster and Ben Trbojevic among others.

It means Sullivan's game will need to change, although he has shown himself to be versatile in the NRL, spending plenty of time at dummy half since his debut.

The Dragons have another week on the training paddock before opening up their season against the Gold Coast Titans in Round 2.