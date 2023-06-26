The St George Illawarra Dragons have knocked back captain Ben Hunt's latest request for a release.

The star halfback, who returned from Queensland State of Origin camp before backing up for the Dragons just 48 hours later in a horror loss to the New Zealand Warriors, requested a release the previous weekend from inside Origin camp.

While Queensland took the series in straight sets, Hunt said post-game that he wouldn't let his teammates down for Friday's game.

It was widely anticipated however that the game in Wollongong would be his last in the Red V, with the Brisbane Broncos and Gold Coast Titans both interested.

The speculation suggested Hunt would play for a premiership in the number nine jersey at the Broncos for the remainder of 2023, before linking up with the Gold Coast Titans next season.

Roadblocks remained in the way though, with the Dragons unlikely - and still unlikely - to release Hunt to either club for free.

It now appears as if he won't be getting released at all though, with The Sydney Morning Herald reporting the club confirming they are now planning to work with Hunt throughout the remainder of his playing contract.

"The club listened to Ben's concerns and is committed to working with him throughout the remainder of his playing contract as both Ben and the club share a common goal of winning football games and building a successful football club," Dragons' CEO Ryan Webb said in a statement on Monday morning.

Hunt said he appreciated the club taking the time to listen to his concerns.

"I appreciated the open and honest discussion and will continue to work alongside the club and now focus on our game against the Sharks this Thursday night," Hunt said.

It was believed that Hunt would meet with club officials, including incoming head coach Shane Flanagan, today.

Hunt has made it clear that he wants to return to Queensland, rather than spend the next two and a half years in Wollongong where he has been since 2018.