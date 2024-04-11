The St George Illawarra Dragons have announced that they have extended the contract of forward Michael Molo for a further season until the end of the 2025 season.

Initially off-contract at the end of the season, Molo has made 31 appearances for the Red V since his debut in 2022 and even earned honours with the Prime Minister's XIII team last year.

Making his NRL debut at the ripe age of 25, scoring in his maiden first-grade game against the Warriors, Molo also had a premiership-winning stint with the North Devils.

“Michael has now established himself as an NRL player and a valuable part of our squad,” said Dragons coach Shane Flanagan in a statement.

“He is just coming into his best football and we look forward to seeing his development over the next season and a half.”

The re-signing of Michael Molo comes less than a fortnight after they extended the contract of his older brother Francis Molo until at least the end of the 2026 season.

“Francis is thoroughly deserving of this extension given the way he has bought into where we are going as a team,” said Dragons coach Shane Flanagan in a statement.

“He has worked hard throughout the pre-season and I believe his best years are ahead of him as a player.

“I am looking forward to him playing a pivotal role in our forward pack as we continue to build the roster over the coming months.”

The extension to Michael Molo means that the Dragons only have ten players off-contract at the end of the season, including Jack de Belin, Tom Eisenhuth, Mathew Feagai, Max Feagai, Jesse Marschke, Ben Murdoch-Masila, Tyrell Sloan, Jaydn Su'A, Savelio Tamale, and Alec Tuitavake.