The St George Illawarra Dragons have confirmed that New Era - a headwear apparel company - will sponsor the club for the next three years.

In a media statement, the Dragons confirmed that the sponsorship will apply to both the club's NRL and NRLW squads until the end of the 2026 season.

This is the first NRLW partnership for the New Era company.

“We are delighted to announce this partnership with New Era,” said Dragons CEO Ryan Webb.

“In particular we are pleased that this partnership applies across both our men's and women's squads for the next three years as we continue to make strides in building a thorough and professional women's program.

“I'd like to thank New Era for their show of faith in what we are building here at the Dragons.”