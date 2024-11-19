St George Illawarra Dragons' interest in Brodie Croft has reportedly subsided after the overseas halfback was previously seen as the frontrunner to usher them into a new era.

Following Ben Hunt's departure from the Red V after seven seasons and 147 matches, the Dragons and Shane Flanagan have been on the lookout for a new halfback to join Kyle Flanagan in the halves as they attempt to finally return to the NRL Finals.

Linked with various players in the NRL and Super League competitions, one potential candidate emerged was former Brisbane Broncos and Melbourne Storm playmaker Brodie Croft, who is currently playing for Leeds Rhinos overseas.

Although he was previously considered the frontrunner to replace Ben Hunt in the vacant halfback position, The Sydney Morning Herald now reports that "the Dragons have zero interest in Brodie Croft".

The winner of the 2022 Man of Steel Award, Croft has taken his game to new heights overseas after once being considered Cooper Cronk's successor at the Storm.

His ability to lead the attack and aim to return to the NRL saw him linked to the Dragons, but recent rumours suggest that he would be able to get out of his contract with Leeds for next season.

It is understood that the club's ideal replacements are Daniel Atkinson and Tyran Wishart, but the two players won't be released from their respective clubs. There has also not been much talk linking them with Bevan French recently after he was shortlisted as a potential option.

While their interest in Croft has subsided, Lachlan Ilias and Adam Doueihi remain on their radar, and the two players could potentially be released before the expiration of their current contracts at the end of the 2025 season.

Recently, Dragons recruit Damien Cook urged Flanagan to poach Ilias from the Rabbitohs and the coach confirmed that there is interest in the Greek international.

“Lachie is a halfback, not a hooker,” Cook told The Sydney Morning Herald.

“Souths weren't travelling that well last season, and Lachie copped a lot of that criticism, which was unfair.

“I think Lachie is a great halfback. He's a great defender, he's still got plenty to learn, and he hasn't had the chance to show what he's capable of. “He's looked after his [leg] injury, and when I've spoken to him, he tells me he's progressing really well. I'd love to see him at the Dragons. I've been in his ear, too.