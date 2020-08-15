One-game bans have been handed out to Dragons forward Tyrell Fuimaono and Warriors back-rower Eliesa Katoa for dangerous tackles on Friday night, reports nrl.com.

Fuimaono is able to appeal his one-match ban with an early guilty plea, but would risk a two-week suspension for his tackle on Eels prop Junior Paulo.

Katoa’s tackle was registered as a grade one offence, with the charge usually resulting in no suspension. However, with 70 carry-over points, Katoa will be sidelined for one game despite the potential to submit an early guilty plea.

Melbourne Storm prop Jesse Bromwich was also judged to have laid a grade-one dangerous tackle in his side’s win over the Roosters on Thursday night.

Bromwich can avoid a suspension if he applies for an early guilty plea.