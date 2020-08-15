NRL Rd 4 - Panthers v Warriors
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 05: Eliesa Katoa of the Warriors looks on during the round four NRL match between the Penrith Panthers and the New Zealand Warriors at Campbelltown Stadium on June 05, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

One-game bans have been handed out to Dragons forward Tyrell Fuimaono and Warriors back-rower Eliesa Katoa for dangerous tackles on Friday night, reports nrl.com.

Fuimaono is able to appeal his one-match ban with an early guilty plea, but would risk a two-week suspension for his tackle on Eels prop Junior Paulo.

Katoa’s tackle was registered as a grade one offence, with the charge usually resulting in no suspension. However, with 70 carry-over points, Katoa will be sidelined for one game despite the potential to submit an early guilty plea.

Melbourne Storm prop Jesse Bromwich was also judged to have laid a grade-one dangerous tackle in his side’s win over the Roosters on Thursday night.

Bromwich can avoid a suspension if he applies for an early guilty plea.

 