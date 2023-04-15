Jack de Belin has yet to give up on his dream of returning back to the State of Origin arena, even though he is 32 years old.

The Dragons forward played three games for the NSW Blues in 2018, after being given the nod due to his spectacular form at the time.

Five years on, de Belin is focused on reclaiming the form that saw him wear the Blues jersey after three years out of the game.

"With those rep sides, a lot of it comes down to how your club team is performing at the time," de Belin said exclusively to the Sydney Morning Herald.

"And in 2017 and 2018 I was lucky because I was a part of some strong Dragons sides, and the team's momentum can push you into those rep sides."

"It would be a good story to get back there, don't worry about that."

"I felt like the rep jerseys were taken away from me prematurely, and I never got the chance to be a year-in, year-out rep player."

"I know what I can produce and what I'm capable of."

With the Dragons losing a plethora of experienced forward in the off-season including his close mate Tariq Sims, de Belin has had to stand up and be one of the key leaders for the club.

After injuring his calf in the pre-season against Manly and Souths, de Belin has only managed to appear twice this season with both being from the interchange.

Failing to cement his spot in the side, the forward is hoping he can once again be a regular starter for the Red V.

De Belin would go on to discuss with the Herald whether he has considered that next year may be his last. Off-contract in 2024, he admits that he is not considering next season to be his swansong.

"It would be a good story to get back there, don't worry about that," de Belin added.

"I felt like the rep jerseys were taken away from me prematurely, and I never got the chance to be a year-in, year-out rep player."

"I know what I can produce and what I'm capable of."