The St George Illawarra Dragons season has somehow gotten worse than before, with Jayden Sullivan and Jaydn Su'a set to miss the remainder of the season.

The club has confirmed that scans revealed a high-grade strain to Sullivan after he injured his right hamstring against the Canberra Raiders last Friday night.

Facing a recovery time of at least six weeks, he will be likely not to play again this season due to the Dragons being nowhere near to making the 2023 finals series.

Teammate Jaydn Su'a will miss the rest of the season and will not be able to recover in time to play another game in 2023. This is due to him experiencing increasing episodes of instability in his shoulder which saw him withdraw from last week's game.

The club stated it was determined that the best course of action was to proceed with surgically stabilising the joint in the shoulder.

As the duo are set to miss the remainder of the season, they will join Paul Turner, Ben Murdoch-Masila, Jacob Liddle, Tyrell Sloan and Viliami Fifita on the injury list.

Murdoch-Masila is expected to return in three to four weeks after sustaining a grade two medial ligament sprain. Fifita will likely return at the same time after missing the past three games with a meniscus injury.

The Dragons are likely to receive Tyrell Sloan and Jacob Liddle back next week for Round 21.

Sloan was a late withdrawal from the game against the Raiders after scans showed he had a small strain in his calf from Roun 18, while Liddle sustained a concussion during the Raiders game and will come out of concussion protocols.