St George Illawarra Dragons prop Francis Molo is set for a three-week suspension after being hit with a Grade 2 careless high tackle charge.

Molo was sent to the sin bin for the shot, which came early on against the Gold Coast Titans during a 20 points to 18 loss for the Red V.

The tackle, on Moeaki Fotuaika, seemed to have Su'a jump into the tackle slightly, with contact made to the top of Foutaika's head. Molo may have been saved of both a send off and higher charge due to the slight mistiming of the tackle.

His horror record at the judiciary means he has now reached three or more offences on his record in a rolling 12-month window, and it means he will spend three weeks on the sideline with an early guilty plea for the Grade 2 shot.

Should he elect to head to the judiciary and fight the charge, then he risks a four-match suspension with a loss.

The only other charge out of Sunday's games was also against the Dragons, with Jaydn Su'A handed a Grade 1 dangerous contact charge for a perceived hip drop tackle during the second half against Tanah Boyd.

Su'A being hit with a Grade 1 charge, and this only being his second judiciary offence, means he escapes with a fine - that will be $1800 with an early guilty plea, or $2500 if he heads to the judiciary and loses the fight.

No charges were recorded out of the New Zealand Warriors and Newcastle Knights game from later in the evening.

Su'A and Molo will have until midday on Tuesday to determine whether they will accept early guilty pleas or fight their charges at the judiciary.