The St George Illawarra Dragons are not willing to let Jack Bird go, as the club has reportedly tabled a new $1.1 million two-year deal for the backrower's services beyond the 2022 season after talks "stalled" earlier in the year.

Bird, who was one of the standout players for the Dragons in 2021, has garnered much interest from other clubs during the offseason with the Parramatta Eels offering a similar two-year deal and the Dolphins apparently circling the water.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald's Michael Chammas, Bird's manager is seeking a three-year deal worth close to $2 million, but both the Dragons and the Eels are reluctant to commit to the battled second-rower long term due to his injury history.

Now 26-years-old, Bird played only 17 games across his three years at the Brisbane Broncos from 2018 to 2020. His tenure in Brisbane was riddled with lows, including a shoulder injury, a sternum injury and two ACL knee reconstructions.

Chammas believes the Dragons are "privately confident" that their new deal will keep Bird from flying away.

Bird's signature beyond 2022 is becoming increasingly more important too as the club's depth at the second-row position is reportedly in jeopardy with the Storm looking to poach former New South Wales State of Origin second-rower Tariq Sims from the Red-V.

Sims, who was excluded from the team's 18-man-squad on Saturday against the Warriors, has been eyed by the Melbourne Storm to fill the hole left by Christian Welch's shock injury.

The Eels, who look to be the main competition in the bid for Bird's signature, will be looking to replace Isaiah Papali'i and Marata Niukore who are both departing at this season's end.

While there was much chatter about Bird making a switch to lock during the off-season, a position he's played before, and Jack de Belin moving into the front-row, the talented tough-man seems to be right at home in the second-row and making a case for that three-year contract, as he posted an impressive season opener against the Warriors.

Bird finished the game with a try, a line break and two tackle-breaks as the Dragons held off a tough Warriors outfit to win 28-16.

JACK BIRD

Second-Row Dragons ROUND 1 STATS 22

Tackles Made 1

Tries 2

Tackle Breaks