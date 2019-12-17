St George Illawarra has signed Brayden Wiliame from Super League club Catalans on a two-year contract.

Wiliame has played in the NRL before, with stints at Parramatta and Manly before moving to France, where he’s spent three years.

“Brayden is coming to the Dragons off the back of a great season where he was one of the Super League’s best centres,” the Dragons Director of Rugby League Pathways and List Management Ian Millward told the club’s website.

“We have had dialogue with (former Sea Eagles coach) Trent Barrett about what he saw in Brayden as a player and how he goes about his business. Leeds Rhinos coach Richard Agar, who was on our staff last year, spoke really highly of Brayden also.

“He’s a real threat with the ball in hand which was on show when he played for Fiji during their end-of-season Tests. Dragons members and fans will enjoy watching Brayden play.”