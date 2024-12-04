The St George Illawarra Dragons have confirmed their train and trial players for the 2025 NRL season as they prepare to go one better and reach the NRL Finals series.

After the St George Illawarra Dragons confirmed their development list for next season and revealed that Matthew Eisenhuth had been awarded a contract extension, Shane Flanagan only has one remaining spot on his roster for his second season as the club's head coach.

With only one spot left remaining on their Top 30 roster, ten players have landed train and trial contracts for the pre-season which will also lead into next season

These players include some of the best young talent coming through their pathways system: Aaymon Fitzgibbon, Ben Rumble, Cyrus Stanley-Traill, Hayden Buchanan, Jacob Halangahu, Jarrah Treweek, Jett Liu, Kade Reed, Kyan Hjaltason, Leeroy Weatherall.

Headling the list of players is Australian Schoolboys and U19s NSW Blues representative Jacob Halangahu who helped guide St George to their first SG Ball Cup title in three decades and has been tipped to make his debut next season.

"I wouldn't put it past him (to make his NRL debut next season," Flanagan said on 2GB's Wide World of Sports Radio.

"It's a big ask, he's just come out of school. The other day I was just talking to him by chance and he said he'd just been to his school formal. It sort of shook me up … we're talking about a kid playing first grade that has just been to his school formal.

"We'll take our time with him, but without a doubt he's gonna play first grade. I would not put it past him, the way he trains and his attitude towards his footy.

"I'd definitely not write him off, it's a big chance - I would probably think next year will be more than likely his opportunity."

The Dragons have also confirmed that Cody Ramsey will not be a member of their Top 30 roster or development and train and trial list for next season as he continues his rehabilitation from ulcerative colitis.

Zero Tackle understands that former Melbourne Storm fullback Ammaron Gudgeon has also earned a new deal with the Dragons after switching clubs and coming off the Storm's development list.

The surprising switch will see the promising fullback appear for the Dragons' NSW Cup team in 2025. He will also train with the first-grade squad once a week as he continues to further his development.

St George Illawarra Dragons Best 17 and Full Squad for 2025

1. Clint Gutherson

2. Christian Tuipulotu

3. Moses Suli

4. Valentine Holmes

5. Tyrell Sloan

6. Kyle Flanagan

7. Lachlan Ilias

8. Hame Sele

9. Damien Cook

10. Francis Molo

11. Jaydn Su'A

12. Luciano Leilua

13. Raymond Faitala-Mariner

Interchange

14. Jacob Liddle

15. Jack de Belin

16. Matthew Eisenhuth

17. Toby Couchman

Rest of squad

18. Mathew Feagai

19. Viliami Fifita

20. Sione Finau

21. Jacob Halangahu

22. Loko Pasifiki Tonga

23. Dylan Egan

24. Mikaele Ravalawa

25. Corey Allan

26. Hamish Stewart

27. Michael Molo

28. Ryan Couchman

29. Blake Lawrie

30. No player signed.

2025 development list

1. Corey Ackers

2. Jonah Glover

3. Ben Murdoch-Masila

4. Lyhkan King-Togia

5. Nicholas Tsougranis