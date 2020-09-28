The Dragons have confirmed that three players won’t be offered new contracts beyond this season.
The club announced yesterday that Tristan Sailor, Jacob Host and Joe Lovodua would depart following their clash with the Melbourne Storm.
Sailor played five games for the Rev V after making his debut in 2019, including three first-grade appearances this season.
According to The Daily Telegraph, the Melbourne Storm, Canterbury Bulldogs and Wests Tigers have all expressed interest in the son of a gun.
Host played 51 games for the club after making his debut in 2016, including 10 appearances this season.
Lovodua was promoted to the Dragons’ Top 30 ahead of the 2020 season but did not play an NRL game.
The Dragons have confirmed Joe Lovodua, Tristan Sailor and Jacob Host will depart the club at the conclusion of today's game. Thank you for everything! 🐉 #redv pic.twitter.com/UrB9BwNSkV
— St George Illawarra Dragons (@NRL_Dragons) September 27, 2020
Milward you are a total joke, just like the board. You all should be sacked and made to hand back the last 5 years salary for your incompetence.
I’m surprised Jacob Host has been released and disappointed for Joe Lovodua. The Dragons pathways to nowhere director claimed that Jacob Host was a player that the team could be built around, so what the hell has happened? Soufths are said to be interested in him, and I have a suspicion he’s already signed with them.
Joe Lovodua would be a great bench player but he’s had to contend with a $1.2 million a year dud and wasn’t given any opportunities.
I won’t be surprised if Milward goes out and signs another dud like Bryce Cartwright.