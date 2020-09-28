The Dragons have confirmed that three players won’t be offered new contracts beyond this season.

The club announced yesterday that Tristan Sailor, Jacob Host and Joe Lovodua would depart following their clash with the Melbourne Storm.

Sailor played five games for the Rev V after making his debut in 2019, including three first-grade appearances this season.

According to The Daily Telegraph, the Melbourne Storm, Canterbury Bulldogs and Wests Tigers have all expressed interest in the son of a gun.

Host played 51 games for the club after making his debut in 2016, including 10 appearances this season.

Lovodua was promoted to the Dragons’ Top 30 ahead of the 2020 season but did not play an NRL game.