The St George Illawarra Dragons have extended winger Tautau Moga on a one-year contract and have confirmed the already-reported arrival of Queensland Cup Prop of the Year Nick Lui-Toso from the Northern Pride ahead of the 2023 campaign.

Moga made his NRL debut for the Sydney Roosters in 2012 but has struggled with injuries for much of his career. His 10 appearances for the Dragons this year was the first time he's made more than six NRL appearances since 2017.

He also finished the year with seven tries – his second-highest career overall total.

"Tautau is a well-respected member of our NRL squad. The younger members of our playing squad have particularly benefited from his experience and professionalism over the last year," Dragons general manager of football Ben Haran said.

"Tautau's reliability held him in good stead throughout the past season, especially when called upon for first grade, so it's pleasing to have him remain at the Dragons in 2023."

The highly-rated Lui-Toso joins the squad from 2022 Queensland Cup champions Northern Pride and will help top up Anthony Griffin's forward stocks following the departure of George Burgess, Tariq Sims, Josh McGuire and Daniel Alvaro.

As it stands the club have only signed Jacob Liddle from Wests Tigers for 2023.