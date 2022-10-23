Jubilee Oval in Kogarah has long been home to the St George half of the Dragons joint venture, but the iconic venue is chasing a new name sponsor, with current partner Netstrata's deal expiring in January.

The famous venue has hosted several teams and codes in recent years. The Cronulla Sharks and Sydney FC have both used the ground as a base while stadium upgrades were being completed elsewhere, although these partnerships have either already ceased or have been scaled back.

The venue even hosted its first AFL game in August, with a view to hosting more in the future.

Georges River Council are currently seeking expressions of interest for the naming rights to the stadium. They're proposing a minimum three-year period with a further three-year option, per the Daily Telegraph.

While the stadium has a capacity of 20,500, NRL crowds have been slow in coming back since the onset of the COVID pandemic, thanks in part to the Dragons' inconsistent form. The venue has only hosted crowds of over 10,000 twice since 2019.

There may also be issues around the current image of the Dragons given the apparent cultural problems regarding the presentation night and the decision of chairman Craig Young to write a personal reference for Brett Finch with a club letterhead, among a number of other incidents in recent years.

“Imagine promoting your brand, building customer loyalty and reaching a larger audience, all while supporting sports and recreation in our local community,” said Georges River mayor Nick Katris.

“Ultimately, sponsorship and naming rights are a smart move if you are looking to raise your business profile and want to give back.”

A decision is expected by the end of the year.