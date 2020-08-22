Dragons centre Euan Aitken has been confirmed as the Warriors latest signing, with New Zealand confirming a three-year deal has been signed for the 25-year-old, per warriors.kiwi.

Aitken has played 117 games for St George Illawarra and is set to join Parramatta prop Kane Evans at New Zealand in 2021.

“We are really excited to have a player of Euan’s capabilities joining us,” Warriors recruitment manager Peter O’Sullivan said.

“He can play either side of the field and is in stellar form at the moment.

“Euan was a State of Origin squad playertwo years ago and he’s back in that form at the moment. I can see his game going from strength to strength as he hits his prime age and experience levels.

“His ability to break the line with power and speed are what he’ll bring to us and he’s a robust player with big upside.”

The Scottish centre has scored 38 tries for the Dragons and currently leads all centres for metres gained and post contact metres in 2020.

“After speaking with Euan we were ultra-impressed with his professionalism and we’re looking for him to be a leader in our group moving forward,” Warriors CEO Cameron George said.

“He’s a quality young man who fits all the criteria we are looking for in our players and he can’t wait to join us and be part of a successful Vodafone Warriors outfit.”

The Warriors have also added Tongan International Ben Murdoch-Masila to their 2021 roster, with back rower Jack Murchie also signing an extension with the Auckland-based club.