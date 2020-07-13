Dragons centre Tim Lafai is set to return to the Bulldogs, according to The Sydney Morning Herald.

Lafai is reportedly frustrated by a lack of opportunities at the Red V and will follow the lead of James Graham and Issac Luke in exiting the club in recent weeks.

If the Dragons can reach a termination before Tuesday’s teams are announced, he could face off against his old side in next Saturday’s clash at WIN Stadium.

Lafai begun his career at the Bulldogs, playing 74 first-grade games from 2011-2015.

His deal with Canterbury would be for the rest of the 2020 season, with the potential for a longer agreement.

The Bulldogs are keen to lock away off-contract stars Adam Elliott and Kieran Foran and looking to pry Canberra’s Nick Cotric.

Canterbury are coming off a 26-8 loss to the Broncos on the weekend.