Off-contract Dragons back-rower Jacob Host has held talks with South Sydney about joining them next season, according to The Daily Telegraph.

Host, 24, made his debut for the Dragons in 2016 and has racked up 50 appearances for the club, scoring five tries in that time.

In 2020, Host has appeared in 9 games for the Dragons and has scored 2 tries on the season.

Host come through the St George Illawarra pathways program and was previously coached by South Sydney’s development coach Ben Hornby while playing in the lower leagues for the Dragons, so the relationship is there between the two parties.