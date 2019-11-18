“Everyone is already aware of Issac’s career in regard to his longevity. Issac has walked the path of the NRL over a long period of time now and will be great for our squad,” Director of Rugby League Pathways and List Management Ian Millward told the club’s website.

“To have a really established back-up player of his calibre is exciting. Our coaching staff were keen to have him on our roster with plans in mind regarding how they’d like to play him, which have already been discussed with Issac as well as Cameron (McInnes).

“With Issac now on board, we have 25 players on our roster. 23 of them have played NRL and while that includes those who have just received their first taste of first grade like Jackson Ford and Jason Saab, we are pleased with Issac’s injection of experience.”

Luke has also played 43 Tests for the Kiwis across his career.