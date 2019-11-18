St George Illawarra has confirmed Issac Luke has signed a one-year deal with the club, that will see him done the Red V in 2020.
Luke joins the Dragons after four seasons at the Warriors, with St George Illawarra Luke’s third home in the NRL after he began his career with the Rabbitohs from 2007-2015.
“Everyone is already aware of Issac’s career in regard to his longevity. Issac has walked the path of the NRL over a long period of time now and will be great for our squad,” Director of Rugby League Pathways and List Management Ian Millward told the club’s website.
“To have a really established back-up player of his calibre is exciting. Our coaching staff were keen to have him on our roster with plans in mind regarding how they’d like to play him, which have already been discussed with Issac as well as Cameron (McInnes).
“With Issac now on board, we have 25 players on our roster. 23 of them have played NRL and while that includes those who have just received their first taste of first grade like Jackson Ford and Jason Saab, we are pleased with Issac’s injection of experience.”
Luke has also played 43 Tests for the Kiwis across his career.
He would be a cheap good pick up. Very handy back up coming on an playing in spells in the back end of the halves
The Isaac Luke of 2009-14 I’d have in a heartbeat but it’s probably going to be like Priddis and Woolford who were way past their prime when they came to Saints and contributed accordingly.