Adam Doueihi has been granted a leave of absence from South Sydney’s training camp after his contractual saga has seemingly taken a toll on the 21-year old, as reported by The Sydney Morning Herald.

The Rabbitohs recently passed by Batemans Bay to visit residents that were affected by the bush fires, but Doueihi was in Sydney weighing up his options.

Following star recruit Latrell Mitchell’s signing by the Rabbitohs, coach Wayne Bennett has given Doueihi the option to explore his options and secure a starting job elsewhere.

Doueihi is expected to earn upwards of $500,000 this year and $600,000 in 2021, and after numerous headlines came out stating the Wests Tigers and Melbourne were keen to pay Doueihi’s heavily back-ended deal, Doueihi decided he needed to be away from the team to sort his future out.

Pre-seasons are a big deal these days in the NRL with team chemistry being a major part of it, but in Doueihi’s case, the Rabbitohs have granted him the opportunity to be away from the team to clear his head.

The Souths have made it very clear they are under no cap pressure to move away from Doueihi and less than a fortnight ago, Doueihi was preparing to take on the number 1 jersey.

The Rabbitohs and Tigers have been locked in a stalemate in negotiations for Doueihi after the Tigers tabled an offer earlier in the week, but the Tigers can ill-afford to go low-ball on an offer if they want Doueihi because of their need for a top-quality outside back, and Tigers coach Michael Maguire has always been very keen on Doueihi.

The priority for the Rabbitohs now is Doueihi and knowing what he wants to do so their is clarity moving forward between both parties.