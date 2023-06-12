The Melbourne Storm could be without Reimis Smith for their Round 16 clash with the Wests Tigers.

Smith failed to complete Sunday's game with the Cronulla Sharks, being substituted out after 66 minutes with a try to his name.

While it's not believed Smith has suffered a serious injury, coach Craig Bellamy said his hamstring had "tightened up", and raised considerable doubt over whether Smith would be able to back up to play the Wests Tigers next Saturday evening, in a game where the Storm will also be without their Origin players, as well as likely Christian Welch, who is facing a one-game suspension for a hip drop tackle on Royce Hunt.

"I think it was a bit more of a precaution," Bellamy said during his post-game press conference.

"I think his hamstring just tightened up. That doesn't sound real good for a six-day turnaround to be quite honest. They just said he just felt something, so there was no point going on.

"He was keen to finish the game, but there was no point in taking any chances there. Until the physio has a good look at him and works out what went wrong there... He felt it when he scored that try, so we will probably have to wait until till tomorrow to find out how bad the problem is. We know it's a hamstring problem, just not sure how bad."

The likely absence of Smith is offset by the expected return of Justin Olam, who missed Sunday's clash with the Sharks through a concussion.

The centre will return directly in place of Smith, although revert to his usual side of the field, meaning either Marion Seve or Grant Anderson will likely take the other centre spot.

Seve was a late inclusion for the game against the Sharks, taking the spot of Anderson who had been named earlier in the week.

Teams will be confirmed at 4pm (AEST) on Tuesday afternoon for Round 16 fixtures.