The Canberra Raiders have reportedly confirmed the re-signings of Ata Mariota and Hohepa Puru.

Both players represent a significant chunk of Canberra's planning long-term in the middle third, and are earmarked as part of the solution to replace Josh Papalii when he hangs up the boots, which could be as soon as the end of the 2024 season.

Mariota has more experience than Puru, having debuted at the end of the 2022 season with a single game, before playing 17 games in 2023, including starting in Canberra's elimination final loss to the Newcastle Knights. That was arguably his best game in the top grade, running for 193 metres and living up to the billing and potential which has been placed upon him.

Puru, on the other hand, only has two NRL games under his belt, having debuted in Round 27 against the Cronulla Sharks.

Both players will likely play increased roles during 2024, and now, according to The Canberra Times, the club have locked up the juniors on new long-term deals.

A lack of strong options in the front row - particularly for immediate effect - exist on the market heading into 2025, so it was critical Canberra locked up both players.

The publication also reports that the club have placed an offer in front of young outside back James Schiller, and are in talks with forwards Pasami Saulo and Trey Mooney.

All three have spent time in the first-grade system in recent times, with Mooney a former junior Origin player. All three have big raps, and will form an important part of Canberra's future.

Schiller could see more playing time in 2024 following the retirement of Jarrod Croker, and if not then, certainly in 2025 with Jordan Rapana also expected to hang up the boots.

Mooney and Saulo are both around the fringes at the Raiders, but could also see increased playing time in the years to come.