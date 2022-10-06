Parramatta second rower Shaun Lane has claimed that Penrith's premiership celebration wouldn't be repeated by the Eels if they had of won the decider last Sunday.

Penrith's celebrations after the 28 points to 12 victory on Sunday has come under the microscope, with James Fisher-Harris and Apisai Koroisau both particularly winding up with comments drawing criticism.

Fisher-Harris labelled Parramatta "our sons" speaking to fans on Monday, before a chant of "We hate Parra" started in the crowd.

The reference to "our sons" followed similar comments made by five-eighth Jarome Luai in the lead-up to the grand final.

Koroisau spoke on the way he had ended at the club being on good terms, before appearing to mock the chance of the same thing happening at the Tigers - the club he will play for next week.

Speaking to reporters, Lane suggested Penrith had built up a "confident arrogance" that wouldn't be repeated at the Eels.

"They have a bit of confident arrogance about themselves and that seems to work for them," second-rower Shaun Lane said.

"It gives them confidence on the field also. And they've developed a great performance around that kind of culture.

"It really works for Penrith. They've had an outstanding team for the past three years.

"But I don't think you'd see that at Parramatta."

The celebrations after the 2022 decider followed similar incidents after the 2021 decider, when a social media post showed Viliame Kikau mocking the South Sydney Rabbitohs theme song "Glory, Glory to South Sydney," while damage was also done to the premiership trophy in the aftermath of the game.

Lane, who has missed selection for the Rugby League World Cup, said the Eels weren't bitter about the comments though.

"If that's important to them, so be it," he said.

"We're not going to be bitter about other people's comments. They can say whatever they want. If it works for them, it works for them."