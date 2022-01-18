New Zealand Warriors utility Kodi Nikorima, who is seen by most as the favourite to take the number 14 jersey in Round 1, has opened up on his desire to win a starting spot in the halves.

The situation in the Warriors halves for the 2022 campaign is anything but certain.

Shaun Johnson returns to his first club for what is likely to be the final contract of his glittering career and will likely take one spot, but the question of who starts alongside him is yet to be answered.

Sean O'Sullivan may have left the club, but Chanel Harris-Tavita and Kodi Nikorima are both fighting for the other spot alongside new recruit Ashley Taylor, who last week was upgraded from a train and trial contract to a top 30 spot.

Adding to the layer of complexity, Nikorima is reportedly set to leave the club at the end of 2022, while Chanel Harris-Tavita has also test the opening market, although the Warriors are believed to have finally offered him an extension.

Luke Metcalf is also set to arrive in 2023 from the Sharks.

But Nikorima, while comfortable to play whichever position he is asked, wants to play in the halves, telling reporters he doesn't enjoy bouncing from position to position.

“I always start pre-season wanting to be in the halves but I’ll put the team first and play wherever needed,” Nikorima said.

“I don’t like bouncing around from spot to spot but I’ve become accustomed to it.

“I want to win games and having Shaun back will help us do that. All the good clubs have competition for spots and you can’t come in thinking you have a position cemented.”

It's understood Nikorima is keen on a move back to Queensland for 2023 with his contract at the Warriors coming to an end.