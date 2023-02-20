English international Dominic Young is set to quit the Newcastle Knights at the end of 2023, and link up with rivals the Sydney Roosters on a lucrative deal.

While Newcastle were confident they would retain Young, especially with fellow Englishman Will Pryce and Kai Pearce-Paul arriving in 2024, however The Daily Telegraph is reporting that the winger informed the Knights of his decision on Monday.

It's a stellar blow for the Knights after handing Young an opportunity as a teenager and watching the 21-year-old enjoy a breakout 2022 season with the club.

Young netted 14 tries in 20 games for Newcastle as well as crossing for nine tries in five games for England at the World Cup.

The Englishman also reportedly informed the Dolphins and the Gold Coast Titans of his decision on Monday night, and confirmed with the Sydney Roosters he'd be moving to Bondi in 2024.

News Corp reported Trent Robinson had 'wined and dined' the young star at his eastern suburbs home a fortnight ago, the same treatment that netted the signature of Brandon Smith a month prior.

It leaves question marks over the Roosters' backline for next season, with long-term servant of the club Daniel Tupou off-contract heading into his 12th NRL season, while Joseph Suaali'i has until May to pick up an option for next season.

There are fears the teenage prodigy will make a cross-code switch in a bid to link up with the Wallabies.

It leaves two major signings to made before the season starts, with David Fifita and Mitchell Moses both weighing up offers at rival clubs.

Young's manager, Michael Cincotta, confirmed Dom was ready to make a call on the weekend.

“It's an important, long-term decision for Dominic in the context of his career,” Cincetta told The Daily Telegraph.

“The decision will be made this week so he's completely focused on preparing for round one.”

The Sydney Roosters are yet to officially announce the English star's signature.