Dolphins star youngster Isaiya Katoa is in doubt to face the Brisbane Broncos this Friday night after enduring an elbow injury.

According to The Daily Telegraph, Katoa was rested at training on Tuesday morning with Anthony Milford training at five-eighth.

The youngster, who is eager to play against the Broncos will have to pass a fitness test on Thursday.

However, if he is unable to pass the fitness test it will open the door up for Anthony Milford who will be named as the starting five-eighth.

Milford, who was axed by coach Wayne Bennett at the start of the season has been dominant in the Queensland Cup.

A former Broncos player himself, Milford played 151 games for the club between 2015 and 2021.

The Dolphins will also await the selection of explosive forward Felise Kaufusi.

Kaufusi will face the NRL judiciary tonight as he hopes to get his charge downgraded so he can face the Brisbane Broncos.