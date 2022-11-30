The Dolphins continue their recruitment drive as they look to build a squad for the future, signing a gun teenage front-rower from New Zealand.

Elijah Rasmussen may just be 17 years-old, however he looks to be a vital member of the Dolphins side moving forward, joining the likes of Valynce Te Whare, Harrison Graham and Isaiya Katoa as the club's 'generation next'.

While Rasmussen was selected as part of the Auckland Blues' under-18s development squad, the English-born forward has rugby league as his key focus moving forward, and appears set to rise up the Redcliffe ranks in 2023.

Despite his interest from the rival 15-man code, WWOS has confirmed that Rasmussen has signed with the club as a development player next season, and will likely spend time with their Queensland Cup side despite his young age.

Moving to Westlake Boys High School in Auckland as a youngster from the UK, Rasmussen seems to have slipped under the Warriors' radar as another seemingly recruitment blunder looks set to haunt the club in the future.

The New Zealand-based club did name the prop in a 27-man invitational Junior Warriors squad back in April for a three-game tour, however even that wasn't enough to convince Rasmussen to remain across the ditch for his rugby league development.

While the Dolphins are yet to secure any truly elite players for their maiden season, the club has created a good mix of budding young stars and successful veterans to create an interesting dynamic for the Wayne Bennett-led team.

The club will begin their NRL journey when they face the Dolphins at Suncorp Stadium in Round 1 next year as the race for all spots in their first-ever 17 intensifies.